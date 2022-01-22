New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will have two tableaux at the Republic Day parade this year displaying indigenously developed sensors, weapons and electronic warfare systems for light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and air independent propulsion (AIP) systems for Indian submarines.

Twenty-five tableaux of different states, departments and armed forces will be part of the parade on January 26.

The first tableau of the DRDO will display an indigenously-developed advanced electronically scanned array radar called 'Uttam' and five different aerial launched weapons and an electronic warfare (EW) jammer to enhance the capabilities of fourth-generation LCA Tejas, the Defence Ministry's statement said.

The second tableau of the DRDO will show indigenously-developed AIP system for propelling the Indian Navy's submarines underwater, it added.

The AIP allows a submarine to be submerged for longer periods compared to conventional diesel-electric submarines and makes the sub-surface platform more efficient by making it quieter than even a nuclear submarine, it noted.

The AIP system is powered by indigenously-developed fuel cells with a novel onboard hydrogen generator, the statement said.

Only about 5,000-8,000 people will be allowed to attend this year's Republic Day parade on January 26 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, around 1.25 lakh people used to attend the parade.

