New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to the alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in connection with the Republic Day violence case.

Tis Hazari's Additional Sessions Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen granted interim relief to Sidhana till the next date of hearing, July 3, according to his lawyer.

The court was hearing Sidhana's anticipatory bail plea.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, with lawyers Ajitpal Singh Mander, Vir Sandhu, Jasdeep Dhillon and Jaspreet Rai appeared for Sidhana in the Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.

According to his lawyers, Lakha Sidhana has no role in the Red Fort incident and even it is admitted by the police that Lakha never entered Red Fort on January 26.

Delhi Police has sought some more time to respond to Sidhana's anticipatory bail plea.

Earlier, a Delhi court took cognisance of the chargesheet in connection with the case relating to violence at Red Fort on Republic Day against Deep Sidhu and others and issued summoned against them.

After taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar issued summons to Deep Sidhu and others asking them to appear before him via video conferencing on June 29.

The chargesheet has named Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case.

The first chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari Court on May 17. The police have named 16 persons including Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni, and Khempreet as accused in the case.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various charges dealing with sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder, and dacoity. Later, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The chargesheet of around 3,000 pages has the names of some farmer leaders.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell, and local police, and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)

