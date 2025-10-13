Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 13 (ANI): To mark the completion of 24 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspirational journey in public service, various theme-based events under "Vikas Saptah" are being organised across Gujarat from October 7 to 15, as a part of which, October 14 will be observed as "Krushi Vikas Diwas," stated a release.

On this day, to familiarise farmers with modern agricultural practices, technologies, and innovative approaches, the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department will organise the "Rabi Krushi Mahotsav-2025" on October 14 and 15.

Dedicated to the agriculture sector and the farmers of Gujarat, the state-wide launch of the Mahotsav will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel from Chhabanpur village in Panchmahal-Godhra.

While providing details about Rabi Krushi Mahotsav-2025, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said, "October 14 and 15, the Mahotsav will be organised at 261 district- and taluka-level locations across Gujarat as part of Vikas Saptah."

Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, various dignitaries, and senior government officials will be present at these programs to inaugurate the events.

Approximately three lakh farmers from across the state are expected to participate in this two-day event.

The Minister stated that during the Rabi Krushi Mahotsav, progressive farmers and livestock owners across the state will be specially recognised by the government.

Moreover, under various schemes of the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry departments, assistance sanction letters and orders worth approximately Rs 500 crore will be distributed to over five lakh farmer beneficiaries.

Furthermore, state agricultural scientists and experts will provide farmers with technical guidance on crops sown during the Rabi season in their respective areas, along with advice on organic farming and the latest technologies in horticultural crops.

Progressive farmers and representatives of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) will also deliver talks on various topics.

The Minister added that during the Mahotsav, farmers will be introduced to modern agricultural techniques and organic farming methods for Rabi crop cultivation through crop dialogues, demonstrations featuring innovative agricultural technologies, and briefings on various farmer-focused assistance schemes.

Farmers will also have the opportunity to visit model organic farms across all talukas in the state, and experts, along with progressive farmers, will provide solutions to their agriculture-related queries.

Additionally, the Animal Husbandry Department will conduct free animal health camps at multiple locations over the two days, benefiting livestock owners.

The Agriculture Minister stated that at the Rabi Krushi Mahotsav venues, a total of 2,800 exhibition stalls will be set up, showcasing the products of progressive farmers, organic farming practices, modern agricultural technologies such as drone technology, agricultural and soil testing, farmer-relevant research, and awareness about the use of new-age fertilisers.

These stalls will also feature displays related to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, including land seeding, e-KYC and self-registration under the Farmer Registry, as well as stalls on farm mechanisation, agro-processing machinery, and farming tools.

Notably, in 2005, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new tradition of Krushi Mahotsav aimed at enabling agricultural scientists and experts to interact directly with farmers, address their problems, provide expert guidance, introduce them to innovative farming methods, and conduct research based on farmers' issues.

This initiative, started for the comprehensive development of the agriculture sector, is now being successfully carried forward under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel. (ANI)

