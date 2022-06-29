Bhopal, June 29: President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident of beheading in Udaipur saying 'radicalisation is spreading'.

Addressing the media, Owaisi said, "I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident... We hope the Rajasthan govt takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn't have happened... Radicalisation is spreading." Also Read | Udaipur Beaheading: MHA Directs NIA To Take Over 'Brutal' Murder of Tailor Kanhaiya Lal, Probe International Links.

Asaduddin Owaisi's Tweet

According to him, the mere suspension of Nupur Sharma was not enough and she should have been arrested to avert such a crime. "Nupur Sharma should be arrested; mere suspension was not enough," Owaisi added. Also Read | Udaipur Beheading: Ala Hazrat Dargah Condemns Hindu Tailor's Murder, Says Beheading Someone Is Not What Islam Propagates.

The AIMIM president on Tuesday condemned the incident saying that there can be no justification for it. "I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party's consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take the law in their own hands. We demand that the state government to takes the strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld," tweeted Owaisi.

He further wrote, in a series of tweets, "The brutal murder in Udaipur is condemnable. No one can defend such a murder. The Muslim stand of our party is that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. We have always opposed violence."

"There is a demand from our end to take strict action against the culprits. The rule of law has to be maintained," Owaisi said. The deceased who was a tailor by profession was killed brutally for putting social media posts in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The two accused were arrested soon after the incident. The accused are from the Surajpole area of Udaipur. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in the region on Tuesday.

Home Ministry Office (HMO) took to Twitter to make the announcement a day after the incident that shocked people across the country. "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday," HMO tweeted.

In the tweet, the HMO has also mentioned that "the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated". The move comes after a team of NIA was on Tuesday rushed to Udaipur including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer.

As per government sources, the NIA team will file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)