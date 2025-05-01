Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): India's recent agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft for its naval fleet will significantly bolster its defence capabilities and exert strategic pressure on Pakistan, particularly in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, according to defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava.

The deal, finalised amid heightened tensions with Pakistan, is seen as a critical step to enhance India's maritime and air dominance.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Srivastava emphasised the timing of the deal, noting its psychological and strategic impact on Pakistan, especially in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

"During such a time, when there is a lot of tension going on between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the signing of this deal is going to mount pressure on Pakistan... In the coming days, whatever action India takes against Pakistan, Rafale will play a key role," Srivastava said.

"This deal will strengthen India's defence position against Pakistan, and it will keep pressure on them also... The aircraft will be operating from India's two aircraft carriers, which are expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2030. But this has happened amid tension and it will, without any doubt, keep the adversaries under pressure," he added.

On Monday, India and France signed an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) for procurement of 26 Dassault Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy.

The contract comprises 22 single-seat Rafale M aircraft and four twin-seat Rafale D aircraft. The comprehensive agreement also includes training, simulators, associated equipment, weapons, and a five-year Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) support package, according to the Embassy of France in India.

It further provides for additional equipment for the Indian Air Force's existing fleet of Rafale aircraft.

According to the Embassy of France, the signing ceremony was jointly presided over by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of Defence of India, in the presence of a distinguished delegation comprising senior officials, military officers, and representatives from the defence industry.

On this occasion, supporting agreements were also concluded between the two governments and with industry partners, further strengthening the comprehensive scope of the cooperation.

Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, the Rafale M is a proven carrier-based combat aircraft. Deliveries of the Rafale M jets are expected to begin in 2028 and are anticipated to be completed by 2030.

The Rafale M jets will operate from INS Vikrant and support the existing Mig-29 K fleet.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate deal signed in 2016. These aircraft are based at Ambala and Hasimara.

The new deal will raise the total number of Rafale jets in India to 62, significantly boosting the country's fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft. (ANI)

