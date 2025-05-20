New Delhi/Seoul [India], May 20 (ANI): Raghav Chadha, MP, has been invited to serve as a distinguished keynote speaker at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025, scheduled to take place on May 21 and 22 in Seoul, South Korea.

The ALC, co-hosted by Chosun Media and the Centre for Asia Leadership, referred to as the "Davos of the East", is widely recognized as Asia's premier platform for global dialogue. The conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing Asia today.

Also Read | TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2025 List: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Among World's Top Donors, Check Full List Here.

As a speaker and attendee, Raghav Chadha, who is Aam Aadmi Party MP in Rajya Sabha, joins an illustrious lineup of global figures who have graced this event in the past, a release said.

This list includes names such as former US Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman.

Also Read | Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

This year, Chadha will be sharing the same global stage as the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak; President & CEO of The Asia Foundation, Laurel E. Miller; former Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott; Executive Vice President of Milken Institute International, Laura Lacey; former Secretary of State for the US Mike Pompeo; Director of Economic Strategy and Operations Unit at RAND, Daniel Egel; Founding Member of Harvard Center for Public Leadership, Dean Williams; and Executive Director of The Canada International Scientific Exchange Program, Shawna Novak, among others.

The theme for ALC 2025 'The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity' marks a historic moment as Korea commemorates the 80th anniversary of its liberation and the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. The event will explore strategies to build resilience in the face of the poly-crises era, including health, climate, and geopolitical conflict.

At 33, Raghav Chadha was elected as a Member of Parliament, becoming the youngest Rajya Sabha MP in history.

Owing to his personal journey in politics and his merit-driven, early and meteoric rise within national politics at a young age, and his stellar policy credentials, he will be speaking on the theme of 'New Political Vanguard: Young Leaders Reshaping Governance in Asia', a release said. He is excited to share his own vision and blueprint of how the youth can participate in politics, and what governance systems around the globe can do to encourage this.

Raghav Chadha's role in the Delhi Government and its initiatives like Mohalla Clinics had a sizeable and positive impact on primary healthcare accessibility and bolstered health resilience, a model critically proven during the COVID-19 response, the release said.

Furthermore, his efforts in ensuring clean water and sanitation directly addressed health risks, securing public health and safety for all, it added.

Speaking on the invitation, Mr. Chadha said: "It is an honour to represent India and its youth in a forum that brings together visionaries from across the globe. Asia today stands at the cusp of transformation, and I look forward to sharing India's perspective on leadership, resilience, and inclusive prosperity."

"I'm ecstatic to participate alongside such celebrated global leaders like Mr. Rishi Sunak, Mr. Mike Pompeo, and Ms. Laura Lacey. It's a unique opportunity to present the India story--of innovation, youth leadership, democratic resilience, and global cooperation--on one of Asia's most respected stages," he added.

Raghav Chadha was recently selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum--a distinction awarded to the world's most promising leaders under the age of 40, recognized for their contributions to shaping a better future.

His inclusion in the WEF YGL community reinforces his growing stature as a global voice for democratic governance, youth leadership, and cross-border cooperation.

Raghav Chadha also posted about the ALC invitation on X.

"Honoured to be invited as a keynote speaker at the Asian Leadership Conference 2025 in Seoul, South Korea- often called the 'Davos of the East'. Asia's premier forum with 2,500+ delegates from 47 countries, where past speakers include Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Boris Johnson, David Cameron & Reed Hastings. This year's line up has leaders like Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo, Tony Abbott, Laurel Miller, and others under the theme: 'The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity. Proud to present the India story of innovation, resilience, diversity & youth leadership," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)