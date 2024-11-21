India News | Raghu Vamsi Group Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 300 Crore Facility in Telangana

Agency News PTI| Nov 21, 2024 06:38 PM IST
India News | Raghu Vamsi Group Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 300 Crore Facility in Telangana
Agency News PTI| Nov 21, 2024 06:38 PM IST
India News | Raghu Vamsi Group Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 300 Crore Facility in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) High-precision and critical components manufacturer Raghu Vamsi Group on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new state-of-the-art facility in Telangana, with an investment outlay of Rs 300 crore.

According to a press release from the city-based firm, the new facility will feature dedicated manufacturing bays for 15 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu.

"This state-of-the-art facility reinforces our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation in manufacturing. With this investment, we aim to enhance our manufacturing and R&D capabilities, create 2,000 jobs over the next three years, and contribute to Telangana's economic growth," said Vamsi Vikas, managing director, of Raghu Vamsi Group.

Over the past five years, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 35 per cent, with orders exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. To support this rapid expansion, Raghu Vamsi Group has acquired eight acres of land in Telangana's Hardware Park near the international airport.

