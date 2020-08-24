New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over alleged rise in unemployment.

In a tweet, he also tagged a media report which claimed that about seven lakh people registered for employment in a week on a government portal, but only 691 got jobs.

Also Read | Thiruvananthapuram Airport Privatisation: Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against Leasing Airport to Adani Group.

Attacking the government, Gandhi said in his tweet in Hindi, "1 job, 1,000 unemployed. What has been done to the country."

The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.

Also Read | Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Meets Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Requests Him to Expedite Warangal Airport Project Under UDAAN Scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)