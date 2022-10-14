Mangaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said Rahul Gandhi can never attain the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | India Successfully Launches Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arihant.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Karandlaje said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' undertaken by Rahul Gandhi shows only his physical fitness. “Can he lead the country? The dream of Rahul coming on par with Narendra Modi will never be realised.”

Also Read | Dengue in UP: Centre Rushes High Level Team to Uttar Pradesh to Assess, Manage Dengue Situation in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah Districts.

The union minister said the people of India will decide whether Rahul Gandhi has the mental fitness to rule the country.

On the Supreme Court's split verdict on the hijab ban in Karnataka, she said the issue is likely to be handed over to the Constitution bench.

She said Muslim girls should think seriously about the hijab issue and fight for their freedom. The headscarf is being forced up on them by men, she said and asked Muslim girls not to dance to the tunes of men.

Condemning the incident in which miscreants flashed swords at Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja by following his car on Thursday, she said the supporters of PFI are desperate after the ban on the organisation.

“We are all receiving threatening calls when we speak for Hindus. Police should investigate and arrest the culprits,” she said, adding that BJP leaders will not bow down to such threats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)