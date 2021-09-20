New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) After Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the Punjab chief minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated the state for the new beginning.

The former Congress chief earlier in the day attended the oath-taking ceremony at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabs Neighbour’s Teenage Daughter After Dispute Over Boundary Wall In Noida; Arrested.

Gandhi, however, did not visit Congress veteran Amarinder Singh's residence in Chandigarh. Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday, citing "humiliation" by the Congress high command.

"Attended the oath-taking of Punjab's new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. We are committed to people's welfare even today and will continue to remain so in the coming times. I congratulate Punjab for this new beginning," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Onam Bumper Lottery Results 2021: Autodriver Jayapalan PR Wins Rs 12 Crore in Kerala Lottery.

Congratulating Channi for the new responsibility, he earlier said, "We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)