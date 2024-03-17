Mumbai, March 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a call for 'combined consciousness' while addressing Nyay Sankalp Sabha in Mumbai after the conclusion of his 63-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. While addressing the Nyay Sankalp Sabha in Mumbai on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "If India is a country of 'Mohabbat' then why is hatred being spread? We say that the BJP spreads hatred, but there has to be a basis for this hatred. The reason for hatred is injustice. In this country, every day injustice is being done against the poor, farmers, Dalits, women, & youth."

"Papers are being leaked, farmers are not getting MSPs, labourers are not getting minimum wage, and small workers are crushed with GST. At every step, people came to me and spoke about the injustice happening to them," the Congress leader said, recollecting his journey at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. BJP Makes Noise, but Doesn’t Have Courage To ‘Change’ Constitution: Rahul Gandhi.

Nyay Sankalp Sabha in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "If India is a country of 'Mohabbat' then why is hatred being spread? We say that the BJP spreads hatred but there has to be a basis to this hatred...The reason for hatred is injustice. In this country every day injustice is being… pic.twitter.com/76w480F2ld — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

Making a call of empathy for each other, the Congress leader said that there is no 'combined consciousness' in the people of the country. "People are able to see the injustice happening to them, but they neglect the injustice happening to the fellow citizens. Unless you see the injustice happening to your fellow countrymen, no movement can be started," he said.

"There are a maximum of 5 per cent of people who get justice. For them, the courts, government, and all other institutions work for them. But if we look at the other 90 per cent of the population, they have been suffering due to injustice," he added. Mumbai: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ From Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya to August Kranti Maidan (Watch Video).

"In the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I was not alone, lakhs of people were walking with me. The strength of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was not Rahul Gandhi, but all of the other people that stood by me. All of us need to fight together," the Congress MP stated.

The Congress leader characterised the clash between two ideologies by asserting, "The BJP adheres to centralised political control. According to the BJP and RSS perspectives, only one individual possesses wisdom, while farmers, labourers, and the youth are deemed lacking in knowledge. However, I believe that a farmer in our nation is just as knowledgeable as a scientist."

Day after concluding the 63-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and actor Swara Bhaskar, held the 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, on Sunday.

