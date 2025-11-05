New Delhi, November 5: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the Haryana elections a lie, saying the voter list in the state is flawed. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy and emphasised that the opposition will coordinate on next steps, while urging young people and residents of Haryana to understand the issue.

While addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "Every single party understands this. There is nothing hidden here. The fundamental question of an election is the integrity of a voter list...We are showing you that Haryana voter list is flawed, rubbish. If this is flawed, elections are fundamentally flawed. We have been suspecting this again and again...Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy...How we proceed, we will coordinate with the Opposition, we will work together but the fundamental thing that the youth of India and people of Haryana have to understand is that there was no election in Haryana, it was a lie."

He claimed that 3.5 lakh voters were removed from the rolls ahead of the Haryana legislative assembly elections and shared recordings of self-proclaimed victims and witnesses. Gandhi claimed that multiple people cast votes several times at different booths. He accused the Election Commission of ignoring duplicates to favour the BJP and said the government in Haryana and at the Centre was "not legitimately formed."

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Vote Chori During Press Conference

"Let's get duplicates. They have duplicate photos, we have 223 photos in one booth...we have the same photo appearing again and again. We have a gentleman who is voting 14 times - in booth 508, booth 431. We have another man, Rudrabhishek Jain - he is voting in booth number 130, booth 131. His brother is also voting; they have 18 votes. EC can remove duplicates in a second...You don't even need AI for that...But they don't do it because they are helping the BJP," he said.

"What we are doing is making it crystal clear to the people of India what has happened. We are informing the people of India that the PM, HM are not legitimately in Govt, that the CM of Haryana is not legitimately in Govt, that the Govt has been stolen," he said. He said a woman appeared 223 times in just two polling booths and could potentially vote multiple times.

"Here's a polling list of Haryana...This is a list of two polling booths. A woman appears 223 times in two polling booths; she can vote any number of times she wants. Election Commission needs to tell us how many times this lady (voted)," he said. "...Thousands of BJP voters, BJP leaders are voting in Uttar Pradesh and voting in Haryana. This is Dalchand, BJP Sarpanch, sitting with Minister Laxmi Narayan...That's his voter ID in UP, and that's his voter ID in Haryana. Yashveer, son of the same man, votes for the BJP in Haryana and in UP...So, you have a BJP leader who is voting in UP and Haryana," Gandhi said.

Responding to a question about approaching the Supreme Court over his fresh allegations of voter fraud, he said his team is presenting evidence from Haryana, Mahadevapura, and Aland openly to the media, using official data to highlight irregularities.

He was also asked if alliance workers in Bihar are being trained to tackle the issue, in response, he stated that if the voter list is flawed, no amount of training can ensure fair elections. "If the voter list is corrupt, and we are being given the voter list at the last moment, nothing will come out of training...If this is wrong, no amount of training is going to fix it...So, if the voter list is corrupt and EC is using voter list to finish off elections, then nothing will come out of training, no party can do it. Supreme Court is watching, they have seen Mahadevapura presentation, Aland presentation and now they have seen Haryana presentation. It is not hidden. We are not doing it in a quiet room, we are doing it in front of Indian media...There is nothing here that can be questioned. This is their data, this is not our data," Gandhi said.

