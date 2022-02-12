New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj stating that India has lost a visionary whose "courage made us proud".

He said Rahul Bajaj's demise was a big loss to the country.

"Rahul Bajaj's passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

A Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairmen in corporate India. He breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune.

He died today at 2.30 pm due to heart and lungs problems. He was admitted for past one month in Ruby hall hospital in Pune. (ANI)

