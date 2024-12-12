New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Leader of Rajya Sabha and BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday called Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "college guy," for doing mimicry in the Parliament premises and said that the latter behaviour was "immature."

"Vice President of India is a constitutional post and his mimicry being done in the parliament premises and the LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is making a video of it and instigating him to continue doing it. Rahul Gandhi doing mimicry on Parliament premises was immature he behaved like a College guy. It reminded me of my college days as the students of the opposition and ruling parties behaved. Congress party and Sonia Gandhi didn't even speak a word against it," Nadda said.

He further said that the people of Congress have hurt the democratic system many times.

"Congress party wants to delay and divert the issues...The countrymen are very disturbed when they come to know that a person named George Soros wants to disturb the stability of the nation...The nation wants to know the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros...We will go amongst the public and raise this issue," he added.

On December 10, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted in the Parliament premises engaging in a mock "interview" with men donning masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

JP Nadda also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Yesterday the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge levelled allegations against the Rajya Sabha chairman. Mallikarjun Kharge who is a very senior leader should have the information that the ruling of the chairman is final and unquestionable. Levelling these kinds of allegations is condemnable...This is very unfortunate," Nadda said.

He further said that Mallikarjun Kharge has been given adequate opportunities to speak in the parliament but on record has said that he will not speak.

"He was also invited into the chamber to speak but he refused. This shows that the motive of the Congress party is to not co-operate in the house...They (Congress party) want to create disruptions in the functioning of Parliament," he said.

The INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on December 10 to the Secretary-General of the Upper House of Parliament.

INDIA bloc parties held a joint press conference and said they were forced to resort to the step to "safeguard the democracy and Constitution".

The leaders made allegations about the manner in which the proceedings have been conducted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, accused Dhankhar of behaving like a "spokesperson of the government for his next promotion".

He alleged that the "biggest disrupter" in Rajya Sabha is the Chairman himself.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

