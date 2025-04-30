India News | Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief over Vizag Wall Collapse Incident

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief on the loss of lives due to the wall collapse incident in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to Facebook, Rahul Gandhi in a post wrote "Saddened by the loss of lives during the tragic accident at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Visakhapatnam."

The Congress leader also extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured," the post further read.

The tragic incident occurred when a 20-feet-long makeshift structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, claiming eight people's lives and injuring four people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of the lives.

In a post on X, PM Modi extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," said the X post.

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajiv urged the government to take the necessary measures and treat the injured.

Rajiv stated that the locals and devotees had previously raised doubts about the construction of the wall.

"Today, an unfortunate incident took place at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple during Chandanolsavam...due to a wall collapse, innocent devotees lost their lives...I urge this govt to take better medical measures to treat the injured...who is responsible for this?...devotees and locals had previously raised doubts on the construction and quality of the wall but there was no response from govt", the YSRCP spokesperson said in a video released by party's media cell." (ANI)

