Purnea (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with the family members of five individuals who were allegedly burnt alive in a horrific incident linked to accusations of witchcraft in Titgaon village, Purnea, on July 7.

On July 7, five members of a family were burnt alive in Bihar's Purnia allegedly in connection with black magic. The police have recovered all five charred bodies, and three accused have been arrested in the matter.

According to SDPO Sadar Purnea Pankaj Kumar Sharma, 16-year-old Sonu Kumar told the police that in the name of "black magic", people of the "Oraon" community beat up his family and burnt them alive.

During the investigation, as the officials reached the spot, they received information about five missing people: Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi and Kakto.

"Around 5 am today, Sonu Kumar (16) informed the Police that in the name of black magic, members of the Oraon community beat up his family and burnt them alive at night. During the course of the investigation, when we reached their village, we received information about five missing people Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi and Kakto", the police official said on July 7.

Police later recovered the charred bodies of five missing people and mentioned that it is believed that the victims "indulged in black magic" and were killed in the same connection.

"Later, their charred bodies were recovered. Three people have been arrested. It is being said that the child of one Ramdev Oraon died three days back. It is believed that they indulged in black magic, and they were killed in this connection," the police official added earlier. (ANI)

