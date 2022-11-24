Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls slated for next month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress and said its leader Rahul Gandhi is anti-Gujarati.

Nadda's remarks came in light of activist Medha Patkar, who spearheaded the Narmada Bachao Aandolan to prevent the displacement of locals due to the water of the Dam, joining Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.

Also Read | Ayush Can Play Important Role in Making 'New India', Says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "I believe that Gujarat will break records this time. Gujarat has developed and emerged in many fields this is the reason why people will vote for us again. Medha Patkar has always taken a stand for anti-development. Rahul Gandhi standing next to her means he is also anti-Gujarati."

Asked about the row over jailed Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, the BJP chief said, "Manish Sisodia should be ashamed that in the name of illness Satyendra Jain is getting massages from a rapist. Why cannot he get bail till now? Are there not enough lawyers? He is in jail for a serious matter which is why it is getting difficult for him to get bail."

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 2 Men Hacked to Death by Drug Mafia in Kannur.

AAP is under attack after the footage of the minister Satyendar Jain receiving an oil massage inside his cell in Tihar Jail surfaced ahead of civic elections.

Voting in the Assembly elections in the state will be held on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. PM Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress also hopes to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)