Birmitrpur (Odisha) [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Odisha on Tuesday after Jharkhand.

The Yatra was accorded with a grand welcome in Biramitrapur, a small industrial town in Sundergarh district.

On this occasion, Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur handed over the national flag to Odisha Congress President Sarat Patnaik.

Biramitrapur was decked up with banners, cut-outs and hoardings of Gandhi before the yatra entered the town.

"We have taken up the flag of justice to fight injustice. Together we have decided that we will keep moving forward until we get our right to justice. Many thanks to the people of Odisha for the enthusiastic welcome," the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's handle posted on X.

Although the Biramitrapur assembly seat is now represented by the BJP, it had earlier elected Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidates.

The Yatra will be in Sundargarh district, including Rourkela City, Congress General Secretary of Communication Jairam Ramesh said.

"Today the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bid goodbye to Phase I of its Jharkhand leg. We will return to the State for Phase II on 14th and 15th February. We'll be setting up camp in Rampal, Odisha tonight. Tomorrow, the Yatra will be in Sundargarh district, including Rourkela City, land of historic locations associated with India's industrialisation that began in the 1950s," he said.

He further said that on February 8, the Yatra will go through Jharsuguda district before entering Chhattisgarh and setting up camp in Darramuda, Raigarh District.

In Odisha, the yatra will cover around 200 km in the two western districts of Sundergarh and Jharsuguda.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, covering about 15 states. (ANI)

