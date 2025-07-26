Anand (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday visited Anand in Gujarat to meet the bereaved families of those who died in the Gambhira bridge collapse that occurred earlier this month.

His visit comes nearly two weeks after 20 people lost their lives in Gujarat's Vadodara on July 9.

Also Read | Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Widow Escapes Gaza Using Fake Passport; Remarried, Now Living in Turkey: Report.

Meanwhile, following the Gambhira bridge mishap, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) has initiated a thorough inspection of all bridges under its jurisdiction.

As a precautionary and safety measure, AUDA is currently inspecting four major bridges on the Sardar Patel Ring Road, which circles Ahmedabad city.

Also Read | Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Hails Ties With India, Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Wonderful Person' (Watch Videos).

Today, a detailed inspection of the Kamod Bridge, located on the SP Ring Road near Kamod village, is being conducted using a Mobile Bridge Inspection Unit (MBIU) -- a specialised crane system brought in from Delhi. This advanced equipment allows engineers to closely inspect areas beneath the bridge, which are typically difficult to access.

According to AUDA Executive Engineer Sanjay Patel, "There are two major bridges on the Sardar Patel Ring Road. One is near the dam and the other is near the Kamod village. Currently, we are conducting a detailed inspection of the bridge near the Kamod village with the help of an MBIU (Mobile Bridge Inspection Unit)"

Notably, a section of the Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand collapsed on July 9 and fell into the Mahisagar river below, killing 20 and injuring several others.

Following the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a high-level inquiry into the recent bridge collapse on the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand.

The Chief Minister has entrusted a team of experts to conduct a detailed investigation and prepare a report on the repairs, inspections, and quality checks carried out on the bridge.

Apart from this, the state government has extended compassionate support to the families affected and injured in the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge accident.

According to a release, as part of the announced financial assistance, cheques totalling Rs 62 lakh were distributed today. This includes Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, handed over by MP Jasubhai Rathva and MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, this aid was approved immediately and disbursed without delay. As per the current list, cheques totalling Rs 62 lakh have been distributed, covering four injured individuals and the families of 15 deceased. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)