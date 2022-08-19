Rahul Gandhi in his Wayanad office along with senior leaders of Kerala which was vandalised by SFI members (File Photo/Kerala Congress)

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], August 19 (ANI): Four Congress workers, including two members of party leader Rahul Gandhi's staff, were arrested for allegedly vandalising a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in his Wayanad office, Kerala Police said on Friday.

The incident had occurred on June 24 after which Congress had claimed that workers of the SFI were responsible.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Hawala Operator for Terror Outfits LeT, Al-Badr Held in Delhi.

"Four Congress workers including MP Rahul Gandhi's staff have been arrested for vandalising a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in his Wayanad office," said a police official.

Following the incident, several videos went viral on social media that showed angry SFI protesters entering Rahul Gandhi's office and a heated altercation that ensued.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Gaya Due to Bad Weather Condition.

Visuals of protestors, allegedly belonging to the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student's wing of the ruling CPI(M), entering the office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also went viral on social media.

Rahul, who reached Wayanad on July 1, had also visited the office at Kalpetta later.

"This is my office. But before being my office, this is the office of the people of Wayanad. It is quite unfortunate that the office has been attacked. Violence will never resolve problems. It is not good that they have acted in an irresponsible manner. I don't have any anger or hostility towards them. They are kids and they don't understand the consequences of their act," he said without referring to either SFI or CPI(M).

The Kerala police had said that a protest march of around 100 Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists was on and they barged into the office. They also confirmed that eight of the violent protesters were taken into custody.

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also issued a statement wherein he condemned the violence and promised strict action against the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)