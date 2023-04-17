Bengaluru, April 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district on Monday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi Shares Picture of Him Buying Nandini Product, Says ‘Nandini is The Best’ Amid Controversy Over Amul's Entry in Karnataka.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally.

Former Minister and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre and former Minister Rajashekar B Patil are sitting MLAs and the party's candidates from Bhalki and Humnabad Assembly segments respectively. Rahul Gandhi Visits Nandini Milk Parlour in Bengaluru Amid Row Over Amul’s Entry in Karnataka (Watch Video).

Gandhi on Sunday had addressed the 'Jai Bharat' rally in Kolar, the same place from where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and also stripped of his Parliament membership.

