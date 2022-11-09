Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 9 (ANI): Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Rajasthan on December 3 and a big rally will be held in Alwar, party leaders said here.

Giving a roadmap of the yatra in the state, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Vibhakar Shastri, who is associated with the Rajasthan part of the yatra, said it will cover several districts of the state and reach Alwar via Dausa.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will also take part in the party's campaign for Gujarat assembly polls.

Shastri said yatra will stay in Rajasthan for 18 to 21 days and there can be changes in the schedule.

With the state party unit having witnessed factionalism recently on the question of leadership and some leaders resorting to barbs, both Dotasra and Shastri cautioned the partymen against speaking out of line.

Dotasra said that those who speak without caring for the party's interests will get answers in due course of time.

Shastri indicated that Congress may take out another yatra closer to the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

