New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of St Thomas English High School in Gudalur in the Nilgiris on January 13.

According to sources, Gandhi has no political agenda scheduled besides a reception hosted by Congress functionaries at the helipad.

Rahul last visited Gudalur during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September 2022, where he addressed a gathering of supporters and praised the scenic beauty of the town in the Western Ghats. He stayed at a private school overnight before leaving for Karnataka.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 164th birth anniversary.

He highlighted Swami Vivekananda's enduring legacy in elevating Indian culture on the global stage.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great ascetic Swami Vivekananda Ji, I offer my humble salutations to him. Swami Vivekananda Ji elevated India's culture onto the global stage through his profound thoughts. His ideals will forever continue to inspire every Indian."

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism. (ANI)

