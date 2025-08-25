Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 25 (ANI): Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph on Monday confirmed that Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is no longer entitled to continue as a member of the Congress Legislator Party following 'obscene conduct' allegations.

As a result, Mamkootathil can no longer participate in legislative decisions as a representative of the Congress party.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav House Firing: 2 Men, Gaurav and Aditya, Arrested in Delhi for Opening Fire at YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner's Gurugram Home (Watch Video).

This comes after the Congress party suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party's primary membership following accusations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George.

Speaking to ANI, the Kerala Congress President stated that the party had taken a unanimous decision to suspend Rahul Mamkootathil from party membership after deliberations and discussions.

Also Read | Dry Days in Pune: No Liquor Sale for 10 Days From August 27 to September 6 in Select Part of City During Ganeshotsav 2025, Check Dry Day Dates.

Sunny Joseph said, "...Though there is no case registered, we've taken the matter seriously. After deliberations and discussion, we have taken a unanimous decision to suspend Rahul Mamkootathil from party membership. As a result, he is no longer entitled to continue as a member of the Congress Legislator Party."

Congress suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party's primary membership; however, he hasn't resigned from the post of MLA yet.

The suspension came amid rising protests and growing calls for action and demands for his resignation.

Mamkootathil had already resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have been protesting and demanding the resignation of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over the allegations of 'obscene conduct.'

On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), carried out a protest march in Kerala's Palakkad, demanding the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil from his MLA post.

On Friday, BJP Council Party leader from Kozhikode Corporation in Kerala, Navya Haridas, alleged that there have been several more allegations against Mamkootathil.

The Mahila Morcha State President alleged that many women and even transgender persons have levelled sexual harassment complaints against the Palakkad MLA.

"There are many allegations against the current Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil. It's not a complaint from one woman; there are so many women complaining against him based on sexual harassment," Haridas told ANI.

"More shocking events are coming when that list includes transgender individuals as well. So, these are not baseless allegations against Rahul; all these allegations are coming with proof, with a chat history, with voice messages and everything," she added.

The BJP leader has called for Mamkootathil's resignation. "Mahila Morcha is planning many protests in Palakkad district as well as in all the 30 districts of Kerala against this issue," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)