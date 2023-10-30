Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a BJP event here, saying they "do not necessarily stick to their promises".

Raje said the Congress had promised to waive off loans of farmers before the 2018 assembly elections but their loans are yet to be completely waived. She pointed out that the Congress' latest promise to pay Rs 10,000 annually to the women heads of families in the state might see the same fate.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Scheme Does Not Impinge Any Existing Right of Any Person, Attorney General R Venkataramani Tells Supreme Court.

At a public rally addressed by Priyanka Gandhi in Jhunjhunu on October 25, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot promised two "guarantees" if the Congress is re-elected in the state -- cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family under the 'Grah Laxmi Guarantee' scheme.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) and her brother come here and make promises to the people but they don't necessarily stick to what they say. You might recall that they had promised to farmers (loan waiver) and are now promising women," the senior BJP leader said while addressing party workers in the Malviya Nagar assembly constituency here.

Also Read | Priyank Kharge Alleges Karnataka Leaders Took Rs 1,000 Crore From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Carry Out Operation Lotus.

During the party event, Raje inaugurated the election office of BJP candidate Kalicharan Saraf.

She said, "If they run the govt in this same manner, then perhaps the women will not get Rs 10,000 annually. Even after five years, the loans of farmers were not completely waived. If they wanted, they could have deposited in the bank accounts opened through BJP's Bhamasha Nari Shakti Yojna".

Raje stressed that the formation of the BJP government in Rajasthan is certain after the assembly elections.

"As soon as the BJP government is formed here, we will resume and complete all the projects that were stopped by the Congress government," she said.

The BJP leader added that once their party comes to power in Rajasthan, it will resume the construction work of the Ring Road here and the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) which was stopped by the Gehlot government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)