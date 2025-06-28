Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) Rail connectivity as well as partial road communication to southern Assam, snapped due to landslides in Dima Hasao district, will be restored by Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said efforts are on to ensure restoring connectivity at the earliest.

"NHAI has improved diversions along the under-construction greenfield four-lane alignment near Haflong. From tomorrow, LMVs and ambulances will be allowed through this alternative route," Sarma said in a post on X.

A joint inspection by the district commissioner and the superintendent of police is also scheduled, he added.

Rail connectivity is also on track to be restored by Sunday noon, Sarma said, adding, "Work is progressing round-the-clock to meet this deadline."

"We are committed to restoring connectivity at the earliest," the chief minister added.

