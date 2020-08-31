Mathura, Aug 31 (PTI) The rail traffic on the Mathura-Delhi route was restored on Monday, a day after it was blocked due to derailment of a goods train near here, a railway official said.

Four wagons of the Ghaziabad-bound train coming from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai derailed between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai railway stations at around 10.00 AM on Sunday.

A panel has been set up under the chief safety officer to probe the incident, Northern Central Railway's Agra Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) S K Srivastav said.

The traffic was restored after over 27 hours of uninterrupted work, officials said. PTI CORR

