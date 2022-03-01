New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) RailTel has achieved the milestone of one lakh fiber to home broadband internet users in Tamil Nadu, mostly in rural areas, the rail public sector unit said on Tuesday.

This service is under the brand name "Railwire".

"The highlight of this achievement is that over 50 per cent of the users are from rural areas which include many far-flung remote villages where only Railwire broadband internet service is available," it said in a statement.

Introduction of broadband internet facility in rural areas is helping in accelerating digital progress, technological advancement and improving quality of life of people living in these areas, the statement said.

"The benefits of the broadband connectivity to the rural population are immense with the convergence of voice, data and video," it said.

RailWire, with more than 1,650 partners across Tamil Nadu, is helping in penetrating affordable broadband to Tier-3 cities and the hinterland, the public sector unit (PSU) said, adding that the service is now present in 36 out of the 37 districts of the state.

The availability of a robust and reliable broadband connectivity is most critical for successful implementation of some key social sector schemes and programmes in rural areas by the Centre and state governments on e-governance, education, health, employment and financial inclusion, it said.

RailTel has more than 4.6 lakh Railwire subscribers in the country out of which around 50 per cent are in rural areas.

Internet in villages is also helping in setting up of common service centres through village level entrepreneurs. This will make available services like booking of train, air and bus tickets, and those related to Aadhaar, voter card, mobile recharge, electricity bill payment, PAN card, income tax, banking and insurance, the statement said.

The PSU is using a model of collaborating with local entrepreneurs and creating sustainable livelihoods.

"RailTel is committed to leverage its infrastructure to spur wired broadband and entrepreneurship in rural India. Rural broadband deployment is one way of bridging the digital divide between rural and urban populations. The broadband connectivity in villages will be an key enabler for the socio-economic development in rural areas," said RailTel Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Puneet Chawla.

