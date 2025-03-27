New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved a new train service from Tambaram to Rameswaram via Chidambaram, Thiruvarur, and Thiruthirapoondi to be inaugurated on April 6, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said on Thursday.

"Based on the feedback given by the people and a representation in this regard made by @BJP4TamilNadu, our Hon Railways Minister approved a new train from Tambaram to Rameswaram via Chidambaram, Thiruvarur, and Thiruthirapoondi," Annamalai said in a post on X.

"We are also delighted to note that this new train will begin its journey on 6th April 2025, aligning with the inauguration of the new first vertical lift Pamban Bridge by our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi," he added.

Annamalai had earlier urged Vaishnaw to introduce a train from Tambaram (Chennai) to Mandapam (Rameshwaram) via Thiruvarur and Thiruthirapoondi.

In a letter to Vaishnaw dated March 24, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had said currently, two trains serve the patronage from Chennai to Rameshwaram, the historical spiritual city in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

While one is the RMM SF Express (train no. 22661), the other is the MS RMM Express (train no. 16751), both operating from Egmore (Chennai) to Mandapam (Rameshwaram), he had said.

These two trains traverse two different routes to reach Rameshwaram but do not stop at the Thiruvarur and Thiruthirapoondi stations, Annamalai had pointed out.

"Representations have been received from the people of Thiruvarur expressing their grief over the non-availability of a train to both Chennai and Rameshwaram from their town. The people have requested a new train service from Tambaram to Mandapam via Thiruvarur and Thiruthirapoondi to ease their travel," he had told Vaishnaw.

"We kindly request your good office to consider their plea and take necessary action to introduce a new train service from Tambaram, Chennai, to Mandapam, Rameshwaram, that goes through Thiruvarur and Thiruthirapoondi for the benefit of the people of Thiruvarur district," the letter had said.

In his letter, Annamalai also thanked Vaishnaw for the unprecedented fund allocation for new railway lines, new trains, track doubling and multitracking, over and under bridges, and electrification for Tamil Nadu.

"This has not only enhanced railway infrastructure in Tamil Nadu but has also touched the lives of millions of travellers, ensuring seamless connectivity," he had said.

