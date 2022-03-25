New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday informed that the ministry has formulated various schemes for upgradation, beautification and modernization of stations in Indian Railways.

These schemes for the improvement of railways include Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said that the 'Model' station scheme was in vogue from 1999 to 2008. Initially, one station per division of Indian Railways was selected under the scheme. In the year 2006, the criteria were revised to include all 'A' and 'B' category stations on the basis of the annual passenger earnings under the scheme.

Under this scheme, 594 stations were selected for degradation, out of these, 590 stations have already been developed, so the remaining four stations, Sambalpur Road station and Alnavar station have been dropped from the scheme, while Ultadanga and Mal Bazar Stations have been closed, he said.

'Modern' station scheme was in vogue from 2006-07 to 2007-08. Under this scheme, 637 stations were selected for up-gradation which have already been developed.

The minister also said that the railway stations are upgraded or modernized under the 'Adarsh' Station scheme based on identified need of providing better-enhanced passenger amenities at stations.

Under the 'Adarsh' Station Scheme, 1253 stations have been identified for development, out of which 1213 stations so far have been developed and the remaining stations are targeted to be developed it by FY 2022-23, Vaishnaw state.

Recently, a new umbrella work scheme of 'Major Upgradation of Railway Station' has been initiated. The work of major upgradation to Bijwasan station has been sanctioned.

The facilities envisaged in this scheme include rebuilding, improvement, augmentation of the station building, congestion-free non-conflicting entry or exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival or departure of passengers, adequate concourse without overcrowding, many others. (ANI)

