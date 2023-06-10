New Delhi, June 10: The Ministry of Railways has directed all general managers of zonal railways to launch a one-week safety drive with immediate effect. The safety drive aims to address specific aspects related to signalling equipment and relay rooms to ensure the highest standards of safety across the railway network.

The safety drive mandates a thorough inspection of all Goomaties housing signalling equipment within station limits to verify and ensure the presence of "double locking arrangements." These arrangements play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and reliability of signaling systems.

The order further emphasizes the inspection and verification of double-locking arrangements in relay rooms located at various stations. It is essential to confirm that these arrangements are functioning properly. Additionally, the safety drive requires checking whether "data logging and generation of SMS alerts for opening/closing of doors" is operational in these relay rooms.

The order emphasizes the strict adherence to prescribed norms and guidelines for the disconnection and reconnection of signalling and telecommunications (S&T) equipment. During the safety drive, 100 per cent of the above-mentioned locations should be inspected for compliance, with a further 10 per cent of the locations to be "super checked" by officers.

The order directs railway authorities to take appropriate follow-up action on any deficiencies or irregularities identified during the safety drive. The results of the drive must be reported to the Railway Board by June 14, 2023. In addition, the report must be uploaded to the Safety Management Database System (SMDMS).

This safety drive demonstrates the government of India's commitment to enhancing safety measures within the railway system and ensuring the smooth and secure operation of signalling equipment and relay rooms.

Meanwhile, the direction comes in the wake of a tragic triple train accident on June 2 in Odisha's Balasore, involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train, which claimed the lives of 275 people and left over 1,000 injured. The Railways said preliminary investigation suggests that the accident may have been the fallout of 'signalling interference'.

