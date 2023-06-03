Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the world leaders for their messages of condolence for the Odisha Train Tragedy in which 288 passengers were killed. "Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support," PM Modi tweeted. Prime Minister also commended the personnel working relentlessly on the ground zero and said he is proud of their dedication. "I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication," wrote PM Modi in a tweet. Odisha Train Tragedy: LIC Announces Relaxations in Claim Process for Victims of Balasore Train Accident.

PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders

Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2023

PM Modi Commends Personnel Working on Ground Zero

I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2023

