Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from the Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express in Kanpur, officials said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of RPF Vivek Verma said that multiple central and state intelligence agencies were immediately informed following the arrests.

"We immediately informed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about this. In addition, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Army Intelligence and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) have conducted inquiries and investigations into the matter," Verma said.

According to the RPF, all three arrested individuals are below 30 years of age. During preliminary questioning, they stated that they had entered India from Bangladesh, reached Assam, and were travelling to Delhi by the Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express.

Further investigation is underway, with security agencies verifying their identities, travel documents, and the purpose of their journey, officials added. (ANI)

