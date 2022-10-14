New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Striving to become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030, the Indian Railways has achieved electrification of 851 Route Kilometers (RKMs) as compared to 562 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

"Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

During the FY 2022-23, till September 2022, Indian Railways has achieved 851 Route Kilometers (RKMs) as compared to 562 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

"It is 51.4 per cent more than the previous year figures of the corresponding period. The target set for electrification during this Financial Year is 6500 RKMs," the ministry said.

It is worth mentioning that a record electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways' history during 2021-22. Earlier, the highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21.

As on September 30, 2022, out of 65,141 RKM of the BG network of IR (including KRCL), 53,098 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 81.51 per cent of the total BG network. (ANI)

