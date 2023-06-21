Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Rs 1 crore had been allotted for the development works of Bahanaga Hospital and another Rs 1 crore to develop the village and nearby villages

Vaishnaw held a meeting with the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and State government officials in Odisha's Balasore.

Vaishnaw arrived here on Monday for a three-day tour of the state. He also interacted with local individuals who generously provided assistance.

The minister announced Rs 1 crore from his MP local area development (LAD) fund and another Rs 1 crore from Railways funds for the development of Bahanaga village and the hospital there.

He said that the concept for Balasore station was presented during the meeting and the option chosen is related to Jagannath temple.

"Work on a total of 1,200 railway stations in the country is underway and today the concept for Balasore station has been presented. There were three options, the option chosen is related to the Jagannath temple. We will work on it now," said Ashwini Vaishnaw on Balasore station's new project.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 288 people.

Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on today, two weeks after a tragic rail accident occurred in the district.

This visit coincides with International Yoga Day, during which BJP leaders will participate in yoga activities throughout the country.

It is noteworthy that Ashwini Vaishnaw has experience in disaster management as a collector of the district of Balasore, Vaishnaw has handled the super cyclone crisis in the past.

Vaishnaw also reached the accident site in Balasore after a few hours of the accident leading a team of over 2300 officials to ensure the restoration of the rail line and the successful completion of rescue and relief operations. (ANI)

