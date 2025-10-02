New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Railways has witnessed an encouraging response from both passengers and freight customers following the commissioning of the Bairabi - Sairang Railway line in Mizoram, and the commencement of freight operations from Molvom in Nagaland.

Within just a few weeks of operation, both passenger and freight services have shown remarkable results, reflecting the aspirations and confidence of the people in railways as a lifeline of growth and development.

Since the launch of passenger train services from Sairang on September 13, 2025, the response from travellers has been overwhelming, with several trains recording well above full occupancy.

Train No. 20507 (Sairang - Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi) Rajdhani Express registered an impressive 162.5 per cent occupancy, while its return service, Train No. 20508 (Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi - Sairang) Rajdhani Express, recorded 158.3 per cent. The Guwahati-bound services too witnessed strong patronage, with Train No. 15609 (Guwahati - Sairang) Express achieving 100.1 per cent occupancy, including a fully booked sleeper class, and Train No. 15610 (Sairang - Guwahati) Express maintaining almost 100 per cent occupancy.

The newly introduced Kolkata services also drew excellent response--Train No. 13126 (Sairang - Kolkata) Express reported almost 100 per cent occupancy, while the return service, Train No. 13125 (Kolkata - Sairang) Express, recorded 144.8 per cent, with sleeper class occupancy around 144 per cent.

These trends clearly reflect the strong demand for direct and reliable rail connectivity to and from Mizoram.

On the freight front, a total of eight rakes were unloaded at Sairang station till 30th September, 2025. The first rake arrived on 14th September, carrying 21 wagons of cement from STAR Cement Siding, Tetelia near Guwahati. This was followed by three rakes of stone chips, one rake of automobiles, one rake of RMC, and one rake of sand from Bairabi.

The first parcel consignment from Sairang was also booked on 19th September, 2025, with Anthurium flowers transported to Anand Vihar Terminal through the parcel van of Train No. 20507 (Sairang - Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi) Rajdhani Express.

Molvom station in Nagaland also marked its entry into freight operations during September 2025. The first-ever inward rake, consisting of 41 wagons of cement from Telangana, was successfully placed at Molvom on 24th September. This was followed by the first outward rake on 29th September, with 42 wagons of stone chips loaded from Molvom to Jirania.

The growing demand for both passenger and freight services showcases how railway connectivity is transforming lives in the Northeast. Beyond convenience, these new links promise economic growth, better market access for local products, and new opportunities for trade and employment. (ANI)

