Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): As predicted by the Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh continues to experience intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in various districts. In line with the forecast, Shimla city witnessed fresh rainfall again on Tuesday afternoon, turning the weather pleasantly cool. Some areas in the city saw heavy downpour.

With the sudden change in weather, tourists visiting Shimla are feeling the dip in temperature but are enjoying the refreshing and scenic atmosphere.

"We hadn't expected this much rain. It has been raining here for the past few days. We didn't come fully prepared. It was hot in Mumbai, but the weather here is so nice and cool,we're really feeling the cold. It's very beautiful, first class! Much better than Mumbai. After coming from Mumbai, it feels great to relax here. It's around 30 degrees in Mumbai right now, but here it must be around 12 degrees. It's just wonderful." a tourist said.

Despite not being fully equipped for the weather, tourists expressed their delight with the serene and rejuvenating environment in Shimla.

On Monday, IMD had predicted that this wet spell will continue for the next three days in Himachal Pradesh.

A weather alert has been issued by the IMD for rain, hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning across most districts of Himachal Pradesh, with Lahaul-Spiti being the only exception.

"In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain has been recorded in most parts of Himachal Pradesh. Hailstorms have also been reported from a few areas," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, while speaking to ANI.

He added that Bilaspur received the highest rainfall with 74 mm, followed by Kandaghat in Solan district with 67 mm. Hailstorms were reported in Shimla and Kasauli, and strong winds were recorded at several stations.

Looking ahead, the IMD forecast indicates the possibility of light to moderate rain in the plains and mid-hill regions till May 8, while higher reaches are likely to witness snowfall. These weather activities are expected to persist over the next 4 to 5 days. Additionally, night-time thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts. Isolated hailstorms are expected in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, and Kangra.

According to IMD data, rainfall for the month of May so far has been 22% above normal across the state. However, some districts, including Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, have received below-average rainfall, while six districts have recorded above-normal rainfall, and the rest are close to average. (ANI)

