Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Rains lashed large parts of Kashmir on Monday while the higher reaches received fresh snowfall, bringing down temperatures across the region, officials here said.

The precipitation brought down the rainfall deficit from over 80 per cent to 40 per cent, they said.

Also Read | Deonar Shocker: Man Beats 14-Year-Old Boy to Death After Victim Questions Him for Misbehaving With His Sister, Accused Arrested.

The rainfall started in the early hours of Monday.

Several places in the mountainous region of south Kashmir, including Pahalgam, received snowfall. Parts of Baramulla district also received fresh snowfall.

Also Read | 'Rohit Sharma Is Fat for a Sportsman': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed's Remark on Indian Cricketer Sparks Debate in Political Sphere and Sporting Fraternity.

Kargil district of neighbouring Ladakh also witnessed snowfall.

According to the meteorological department, the weather in the valley is going to improve from Tuesday and is expected to remain dry till March 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)