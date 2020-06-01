India News | Rain in Parts of Rajasthan, Respite from Heat

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan witnessed rainfall and gusty winds on Monday that kept the mercury in check, a MeT official said.

Churu recorded 63.6 mm rainfall, followed by 11.7 mm in Jaipur, 2.6 mm in Ajmer, 0.6 mm in Kota while traces were recorded in Dabok and Jodhpu, the official said.

At 40.9 degrees Celsius, Kota was the hottest place in the state, followed by 40 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 39.8 in Bikaner, 38.5 each in Barmer and Churu, 38.1 in Jodhpur, 37.6 in Sriganganagar, 37.4 in Dabok and 37.3 in Jaipur.

The minimum temperature was recorded between 23 and 28.7 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

The MeT department said it expects the monsoon to be normal this season in the state.

