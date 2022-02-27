New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain during the next two hours.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted light rainfall in several parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh along with Delhi during the next two hours.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Speaks to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Political Support at UNSC.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Kosali, Mahendargarh, (Haryana): Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri) Farukhnagar (Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)