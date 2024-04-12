Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on Friday causing waterlogging in some areas, making it difficult for commuters.

In the visuals obtained, the city can be seen enduring heavy rainfall. Some people can be seen taking shelter from the rain, while others continue to make their way amidst heavy rainfall.

According to the official site of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall recorded from 08:30 hours on April 10 to 08:30 hours on April 11 in Thoothukudi was 2.9 mm.

Last week, from April 4 to April 10, the district of Thoothukudi received 13.6 mm of rainfall. And till now, from April 1 to April 11, the district has received 19.2 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its bulletin released on April 11, mentioned that maximum temperatures in Tamil Nadu were generally above normal to appreciably above normal by 2°C to 4°C over a few pockets in the plains of the north interior and south Tamil Nadu. They were normal to above normal (1°C to 3°C above normal) over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and near normal over Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Tirupattur at 41.8°C, followed by Salem at 40.1°C. The plains of the rest of interior Tamil Nadu recorded 37°C to 40°C. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu recorded 33°C to 37°C, and the hilly areas recorded 21°C to 31°C.

Last month too, heavy rain lashed parts of Toothukudi. (ANI)

