Lucknow, Jul 4 (PTI) Rain and thundershowers occurred in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Rainfall was recorded in Bahraich, Sonbhadra, Lalitpur, Shahjahanpur, Ghazipur and Maharajganj, it said.

The Fatehgarh observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, it said.

The weather department has predicted rain or thundershowers at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the western part of the state on July 6.

