Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Thunderstorm and hail are likely in isolated places in the interior districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorm.

The late night updates have recorded clouds over central parts of the state, and required warning has been issued, an official said on Tuesday.

