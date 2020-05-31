India News | Rains Lash Parts of UP, Banda Records High of 41 Degrees Celsius

Lucknow, May 31 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday bringing down mercury levels with Bareilly recording a maximum of 9.4 mm followed by Agra with 3 mm, the meteorological department said.

Muzaffarnagar and Ghazipur registered 2 mm and 1.2 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, 8.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius, the department stated.

Banda was the hottest place in the state, where the mercury touched 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi at 39 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad witnessed a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius.

Further, the meteorological department warned that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with squalls (up to 50-60 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over the state in the next 24 hours.

