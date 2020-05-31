Indian Railways to Run 200 Passenger Train Services from June 1, Over 1.45 Lakh Passengers Will Travel on Day 1 of Lockdown 5

Passengers at Kolkata Railway station | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 31: The Union Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced that they will begin operations of 200 passenger train services from June 1. It informed that more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on day 1 of lockdown 5, as Union government announced easing up the restrictions under UNLOCK 1 initiative.

Informing about the latest development, Ministry of Railways said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger train services from 1st June. More than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on Day 1. At 09.00 hours today, the total booking of passengers was 25,82,671." Earlier, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had spoken about it. Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Allows Inter And Intra State Movement of People Without Approval or E-Pass.

Here's what Ministry of Railways said:

Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger train services from 1st June. More than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on Day 1. At 09.00 hours today, the total booking of passengers was 25,82,671: Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/5oKfYXXpN5 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Apart from this, the Ministry said that entry and exit plan for passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Junction and New Delhi Railway Station have been notified by the Chief Public Relations Officer.

Earlier, Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday allowed inter-state and intra-state movement without approval or e-permit. It issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1. It also known as Unlock 1. The MHA said that there would be no restriction inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.