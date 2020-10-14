Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Moderate rains with isolated heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm are likely in the next couple of days in Pune and neighbouring regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Rains lashed Pune city since Wednesday afternoon.

While issuing an orange alert for Thursday, officials forecast moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Pune.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in ghat areas of Pune district on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Solapur district received 79 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Six people were killed after a wall at a ghat along the banks of Chandrabhaga in Pandharpur town collapsed.

