Nashik, October 14: In a tragic incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sanjay Shinde was burnt alive in Nasik after the car in which he was travelling caught fire. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. According to reports, Sanjay Shinde was travelling on the Mumbai-Agra Highway at the time when the car caught fire. Car Catches Fire in Southeast Delhi.

The fire broke out after the wiring in his car short-circuited near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza, reported India Today. Shinde was a well-known grape exporter in the Nashik district. The NCP leader was reportedly on his way to Pimpalgaon to buy pesticides for his orchard. Mumbai: Fire in Moving Car on LBS Road in Mulund, Passengers Come Out Safe.

As per local villagers, due to short circuit highly flammable hand sanitiser kept in the car caught fire. Shinde could not escape as the central locking mechanism of the vehicle was activated because which doors were jammed. Locals informed police and fire brigade. However, Shinde could not be saved. The fire brigade managed to douse the blaze. The deceased was later identified as NCP leader Sanjay Shinde.

