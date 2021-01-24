Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan was not raised at a Parakram Diwas event in Kolkata to show reverence to Lord Ram and alleged that it was an attempt to "insult" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chowdhury told the media that whether it is the post of Prime Minister or the Chief Minister, there is dignity and respect for the post.

"The slogan of 'Jai Shree Ram' was raised not to show how attached they are to Lord Ram but in reality, they tried to insult Mamata Banerjee. I condemn this," Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury said he had political differences with Mamata Banerjee but added that she is the Chief Minister of West Bengal and "has been insulted in official ceremonies".

The West Bengal Chief Minister did not deliver her speech "in protest" during the event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.

The Chief Minister said "government program should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited".

The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her brief remarks, a visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government program and not that of a political party.

The Trinamool Congress leader also said that she was grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural Ministry for organising the event in Kolkata.

Netaji's birth anniversary is being observed as Parakram Diwas in the country. (ANI)

