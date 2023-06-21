Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in a pond in the Baytu police station area of Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baldev Ram said Roshan (17) and Vijay (15) had gone to graze goats in the area. They slipped into deep waters while taking bathing in a pond.

He said that after the post-mortem the bodies were handed over to the family members.

