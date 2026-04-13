BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Building on its ongoing association with Chennai Super Kings, TECNO has rolled out a new digital campaign for its POVA Curve 2, bringing cricket-led storytelling into an everyday setting. The collaboration extends beyond on-ground visibility, tapping into content that feels rooted in real, relatable moments while leveraging the familiarity and appeal of CSK players.

Also Read | ????? 7 ??????? ???????????? 888 ??????? ???????????????? ???-???????????? ?????? True Wallet ???????????????? ???????????? 2026.

At the centre of the campaign is a digital film that places Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Sarfaraz Khan in an unexpected situation stuck inside a stalled lift. What begins as a routine moment quickly escalates into a familiar frustration: no network, draining batteries, and no immediate way to call for help. As tension builds, the narrative shifts with the entry of the TECNO POVA Curve 2 holding steady where others drop off. With just enough connectivity to attempt reaching out and enough battery to keep going, the mood inside the lift transforms.

What follows is a shift from panic to play, as the players pass time gaming and exchanging banter, turning a stressful situation into a surprisingly light-hearted one. The film lands on a simple, relatable insight even when everything else stalls, the experience doesn't have to.

Also Read | TTD July 2026 Darshan Tickets: Full Schedule for Seva Booking, Special Entry and Accommodation Released.

Watch the film here: Link

On the launch of the DVC, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India, said: "Our association with Chennai Super Kings allows us to connect with audiences in a way that feels both culturally relevant and engaging. With this campaign, we wanted to move beyond traditional storytelling and capture a moment that people instantly recognise being stuck without network or battery. The idea was to show how the experience can shift with the right device in hand, without overplaying it. POVA Curve 2 is built around consistency and performance in everyday situations, and this film reflects that in a way that feels natural, entertaining and true to how consumers actually use their devices."

Conceptualised and produced by EiPI Media, the film leans into situational humour and the natural chemistry between players to keep the storytelling grounded.

A spokesperson from EiPI Media added: "The intent was to build a story that feels simple, real and engaging from the first frame. A stalled lift is a universally relatable setting, but what makes it interesting is how people respond to it. The players brought in their own personalities, which helped the narrative move naturally from tension to humour. We made sure the product fits into that journey seamlessly -- it supports the story rather than interrupting it, which makes the overall experience more authentic."

As TECNO continues to deepen its connect with cricket audiences through its CSK engagement, this campaign reflects a broader shift towards storytelling that blends entertainment with everyday insights making technology feel less like a feature set and more like a part of real-life moments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)